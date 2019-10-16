halloween

Blue Halloween buckets help kids with autism enjoy special trick-or-treating experience

For kids with autism, Halloween isn't the super joyous free-for-all that it is for their peers.

Michelle Koenig from East Stroudsburg, Pa. has a five-year-old son with autism. He's going out to trick-or-treat for the first time this year.

"It's hard," she told WNEP. "It's hard for him. But it's getting easier. People are getting more accepted to it. People are aware."

You may spot an unusual sight when trick-or-treaters approach your door this Halloween. There's a movement afoot to help kids like Michelle's son to feel more at ease while trick-or-treating.

A now-viral Facebook post says that the child is carrying a blue bucket to signify they might have autism and be non-verbal. Therefore, they may not be able to communicate by saying 'trick-or-treat' or Happy Halloween."



The blue buckets don't have to have any special tag or logo. Blue buckets were available to purchase through WalMart and Amazon.com.

Groups that help children with special needs are fans.

"We love this campaign," said Rachel Brnilovich with the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. "It really gives our kids an opportunity to go out, no matter their age and experience Halloween."

This blue bucket idea is similar to an initiative that started in 2014. It was called the Teal Pumpkin Project and it continues to encourage families to place a blue pumpkin outside their homes to signify that they are offering allergy-friendly options for their Halloween treats.

You can find a nation-wide map of homes offering allergy-friendly candy here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismhalloween
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Watch this pumpkin carver create a masterpiece
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
2,175 pound pumpkin wins Half Moon Bay weigh-off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire contained at NuStar facility in Crockett, cause under investigation
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Rodeo Residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
Show More
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
More TOP STORIES News