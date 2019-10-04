Botham Jean's brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence: 'She still deserves love'

The brother of Botham Jean spoke to "Good Morning America" about his courtroom hug with former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and why he chose to forgive her.Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean when she walked into the wrong apartment.When asked what compelled him to hug and forgive her, right there in the courtroom, Brandt Jean said, "I knew that, I just told her, that I forgave. And with usual instances... the words only, they mean something. But I felt like that wasn't enough... that was just my gesture, my decision of letting her know that I truly forgive her.""If you are trying to forgive her, understand that she is a human being. She still deserves love. She made a mistake that she probably truly regrets, so if you want to forgive her, just understand that God forgave you. And I know that every time I ask God for forgiveness, he forgives me. So who am I to not forgive someone who asks. I waited one year to hear 'I'm sorry' and I'm grateful for that. And it's why I forgive her."Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison.