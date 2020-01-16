Food & Drink

Boudin Bakery giving away 49er logoed sourdough to lucky Niners fans ahead of NFC Championship Game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Boudin Bakery is giving away 49ers logoed sourdough loaves for free ahead of the NFC Championship Game between the Niners and Green Bay Packers on Sunday

Boudin Bakery released the special loaf before the NFL playoff game last Saturday. The Niners beat the Vikings in the NFC Playoff Game so the bakery continued to make the Niners loaf.

Now the bakery is giving 20 loaves to 49er fans who reshare and like their post on Facebook and Twitter.

People have until Wednesday, Jan. 15 to enter to win and the loaves are for pick-up only from the Fisherman's Wharf location on Friday, Jan. 17.



The special loaf was priced at $149.

Boudin Bakery's sourdough is baked fresh throughout the day using the original recipe and starter from 1849.
