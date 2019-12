VIDEO: Santa delivers an avocado to Eureka boy as Christmas present

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California resident Winifred Mereb captured video of her four-year-old son's adorable reaction to opening a Christmas gift t at their home in Eureka."It's an avocado! It's an avocado! It's an avocado!" the boy says.His mother said that all he wanted for Christmas was an avocado, and Santa delivered!The boy only wanted one avocado and doesn't have any plans on eating it.