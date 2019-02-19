BORDER WALL

Austin boy sets up hot chocolate stand to raise money for border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas boy sells hot chocolate to help pay for border wall

AUSTIN, Texas --
An Austin boy has raised more than $5,000 from selling hot chocolate dedicated to funds to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border.

RELATED: Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall

On Saturday, Benton Stevens and his dad Shane posted video on Facebook showcasing the hot chocolate stand in front of a shopping complex, selling for $2 a cup.
A sign in front of the boy's stand said "proceeds help Trump build the wall."

RELATED: Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall

For an extra 50 cents, Benton also offered large "Nancy Pelosi" marshmallows to melt. Smaller "Beto O'Rourke" marshmallows were also offered at no extra charge.

After sales over the weekend, Benton's dad posted Monday that the boy raised more than $2,200 through a Venmo account. By Tuesday, the dad reported the account totaled almost $5,000.

See more stories related to the border wall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpborder wallu.s. & worldtexas newsnancy pelosibeto o'rourkeimmigration reformimmigrationTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
President Donald Trump declaring emergency to build border wall
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More border wall
SOCIETY
Retirement home residents share stories of wedding gowns on display
Police officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Obama's star-powered dinner at Ayesha Curry's SF restaurant
More Society
Top Stories
Woman killed, 6 others displaced, in San Mateo house fire
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
VTA asking for public input on proposed cuts to bus routes
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Oakland teachers gearing up for strike
Retirement home residents share stories of wedding gowns on display
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Show More
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
Sen. Bernie Sanders running for president
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro
South Bay college students showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley
More News