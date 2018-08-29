SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --A boy's love for law enforcement has spread from Virginia all the way to the Bay Area.
Those giggles 💙 it was longer & he said Thank you at the end but I had to trim it down. Sorry about the EMS call sons pager was going off. He was happy to get the hoodie, he’s a hoodie kid. So much stuff! Thank you! @OfcrMatt pic.twitter.com/jJDJAdCaJH— Laura & Curtis Gailey (@loricurt) July 27, 2018
Meet Sam. His parents shared a special video showing his reaction to receiving a care package from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The department retweeted the video along with a special message.
When we heard there was a kid in need more of some encouragement, we sent everything we had! Meet Sam, a joyous youngster with chiari malformation. He has had multiple brain surgeries & yet still finds room in his heart for positivity everyday. We are definitely on #teamsam!😎👍 https://t.co/ZQYFHyy7Vn— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 29, 2018
