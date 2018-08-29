FEEL GOOD

SWEET VIDEO: Boy with special needs gets swag from San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

A boy's love for law enforcement has spread from Virginia all the way to the Bay Area.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
Meet Sam. His parents shared a special video showing his reaction to receiving a care package from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The department retweeted the video along with a special message.


"When we heard there was a kid in need more of some encouragement, we sent everything we had! Meet Sam, a joyous youngster with chiari malformation. He has had multiple brain surgeries & yet still finds room in his heart for positivity everyday. We are definitely on #teamsam!

