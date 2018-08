Those giggles πŸ’™ it was longer & he said Thank you at the end but I had to trim it down. Sorry about the EMS call sons pager was going off. He was happy to get the hoodie, he’s a hoodie kid. So much stuff! Thank you! @OfcrMatt pic.twitter.com/jJDJAdCaJH — Laura & Curtis Gailey (@loricurt) July 27, 2018

When we heard there was a kid in need more of some encouragement, we sent everything we had! Meet Sam, a joyous youngster with chiari malformation. He has had multiple brain surgeries & yet still finds room in his heart for positivity everyday. We are definitely on #teamsam!πŸ˜ŽπŸ‘ https://t.co/ZQYFHyy7Vn — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 29, 2018

A boy's love for law enforcement has spread from Virginia all the way to the Bay Area.Meet Sam. His parents shared a special video showing his reaction to receiving a care package from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.The department retweeted the video along with a special message "When we heard there was a kid in need more of some encouragement, we sent everything we had! Meet Sam, a joyous youngster with chiari malformation . He has had multiple brain surgeries & yet still finds room in his heart for positivity everyday. We are definitely on #teamsam!