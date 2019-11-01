VIDEO: Trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with his own sweets

GAMBRILLS, MD -- A young boy's generous act of kindness while trick-or-treating will melt your heart.Leslie and Kevin Hodges live in Gambrills, Maryland. They set a bowl of candy outside their home for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.However, at some point during the night, the bowl went empty.Surveillance video shows a young boy walk up to the bowl. For a moment he seems sad that the bowl is empty, but then he realizes an even younger girl is approaching the house to trick-or-treat.He acts fast -- reaching into his own bag of candy, he pulls out a handful of sweets and puts them in the bowl to keep the approaching girl from missing out on the Halloween fun."This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world," Leslie Hodges wrote on Facebook. "What a selfless act from this little guy!"