Society

VIDEO: Trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with his own sweets

GAMBRILLS, MD -- A young boy's generous act of kindness while trick-or-treating will melt your heart.

Leslie and Kevin Hodges live in Gambrills, Maryland. They set a bowl of candy outside their home for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

However, at some point during the night, the bowl went empty.

Surveillance video shows a young boy walk up to the bowl. For a moment he seems sad that the bowl is empty, but then he realizes an even younger girl is approaching the house to trick-or-treat.

He acts fast -- reaching into his own bag of candy, he pulls out a handful of sweets and puts them in the bowl to keep the approaching girl from missing out on the Halloween fun.

"This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world," Leslie Hodges wrote on Facebook. "What a selfless act from this little guy!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarylandhalloweentrick or treatcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine, warm and dry
Show More
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
ABC7 anchor Dion Lim making her moment with new book
More TOP STORIES News