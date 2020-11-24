Society

Brentwood man who hanged Joe Biden dummy from noose says he's not racist

By
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Tonight for the first time we're hearing from a Brentwood man who hanged a Joe Biden dummy from a noose off of his roof earlier this month.

"I want to make sure that everybody knows that's I'm not a racist," says Brentwood's Eric Harvey. Harvey is the man who hanged a dummy from a noose off of his second-floor roof two and a half weeks ago with a sign that said 'Sleepy Joe (Cheater)' along with a black cloth around its face. An action that led to two nights of protest outside Harvey's home. Since that time Harvey has received death threats and lost his job.

RELATED: Police, protesters clash in Brentwood, after man hanged effigy from noose

"I've apologized to the right people but I'm not going to apologize to anybody that was out here yelling, screaming, smashing my house, my car, and everything else calling me a racist when they had no idea what they're talking about because they're wrong I'm not a racist!" says Harvey.

Harvey blames one neighbor in the area for calling him a racist online but those we talked with said the picture of the hanging dummy was enough to get them.

"This is about respecting your community, respecting the people that are going for a walk who don't want to see the epitome of somebody hanging from a roof," says Jackie Smith who lives nearby.

RELATED: 'Brentwood is not racist!' Protesters rally after man hangs dummy with Biden sign from noose

EMBED More News Videos

There is outrage Thursday night in the community of Brentwood as a man by the name of Eric Harvey hung a dummy from a noose off of his roof. Black Lives Matter advocates showed up at the house to protest.



We asked Harvey, "Would you hang that again after everything that happened?" His response was a quick one, "No I won't do it again..."

Harvey says the night he put the dummy up he had a lot of things on his mind including a bad situation that his daughter was in and the election. While some in this neighborhood aren't at all supportive of Harvey, some also say he isn't a bad person and made a mistake.

"I believe him. Like I said I think it was in very bad taste I don't think he thought about the ramifications so hopefully, he won't do it again," says one neighbor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrentwoodblack lives matterprotestracismfreedom of speechjoe bidenpoliticspresident donald trumppolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: More Bay Area counties could move into purple tier
South Bay retailers face strict enforcement of COVID-19 rules
AstraZeneca says its vaccine is cheaper, but just as effective
Newsom faces pressure to fill Kamala Harris' senate seat
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
Sonoma Co. puts school reopening waiver applications on hold
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Show More
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
White House still planning holiday parties despite COVID-19 warnings
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
2M people passed through airports this weekend
More TOP STORIES News