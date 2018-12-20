CAMP FIRE

Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company created a charity beer that's being sold across the country with 100 percent of proceeds going to help the fire victims. (KGO-TV)

As families and communities rebuild from the Camp Fire the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is helping out.

RELATED: Firefighters help brewers with special batch of beer to help Camp Fire victims

The brewery created a charity beer that's being sold across the country with 100 percent of proceeds going to help the fire victims.

The campaign kicks off Thursday night and many Bay Area breweries are raising their glass to do their part.

RELATED: California brewers create 'Resilience IPA' to help Camp Fire victims in Butte County

Go here to check out the full list of breweries selling the special beer.
