As families and communities rebuild from the Camp Fire the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is helping out.
The brewery created a charity beer that's being sold across the country with 100 percent of proceeds going to help the fire victims.
The campaign kicks off Thursday night and many Bay Area breweries are raising their glass to do their part.
Go here to check out the full list of breweries selling the special beer.
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
