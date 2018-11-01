More than two-thirds of parents in America admit to secretly eating their kid's candy. But free yourself of that guilt and earn some cash!
Weight loss company Healthy-Wage is offering $10 per pound of Halloween candy that you send in the mail. The candy will be donated to veterans and deployed troops.
The deadline to send in candy for cash is Thanksgiving. Participants will be given their money via check or PayPal.
For more details on this program go here.
Bring sweet smiles to veterans and deployed troops by selling your Halloween candy
