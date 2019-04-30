Building a Better World: 6 chosen to receive Goldman Environmental Prize

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here at ABC7 News we're committed to Building a Better Bay Area and focusing on the issues that impact us all-- like the environment.Bay Area native Michael Franti sang with "Vocal Rush" from the Oakland school for the Arts at Monday night's Goldman Environmental Prize ceremony in San Francisco.Six people were chosen for their environmental action on each continent.This year's winners included Linda Garcia for her work to stop the construction of an oil export terminal in Vancouver Washington, and Alfred Brownell for his work to protect tropical forests from palm oil plantations in Liberia.The other winners hail from Mongolia, the Cook Islands, Macedonia and Chile.