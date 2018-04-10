SOCIETY

Burning Man founder Larry Harvey hospitalized after massive stroke

FILE -- Burning Man founder Larry Harvey

The founder of Burning Man, Larry Harvey, has been hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke, organizers of the arts festival said.

Harvey, 70, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and he remains in critical condition. He is receiving around-the-clock medical care, organizers said, but his prognosis is currently unknown.

"If there's one thing we know for sure, Larry wants us to burn the Man," organizers wrote in a post on Burning Man's website, assuring attendees that the community will continue to grow.

The event began in 1986 when Harvey burned the first "Man" at San Francisco's Baker Beach. The 8-foot structure was made of scrap lumber and a group of about two dozen people watched it burn.

The gathering has grown to about 70,000 people in Nevada's Black Rock Desert and a "Vitruvian Man" figure last year stood at 70 feet tall.

Organizers said many people will be startled and saddened by the news, but asked those who are affected to share well wishes, notes of gratitude and their "best and craziest" stories about Harvey.

"Thank you for sharing your love with each other, and your love of Burning Man with the world," organizers wrote.

The San Francisco-based Burning Man group said they will share more information once it becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfestivalstrokehealthu.s. & worldSan FranciscoNevada
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News