RACISM

'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston to 'buy a ticket back to Mexico.' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
In a video posted to social media, a Jack in the Box customer was recorded telling a worker to "buy you a ticket back to Mexico."

According to an eyewitness, the customer, a white male, became irate after having to wait for the worker to verify a coupon for a free hamburger. The incident happened at the restaurant on Highway 6 and 288.

"Hey, you are going to get fired," the customer said. "What's your name?"

"Maria," the worker answered.

VIDEO: Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A customer at a Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan was caught on camera expressing his displeasure over workers speaking Spanish inside the establishment



"Goodbye Maria. Buy you a ticket back to Mexico," the customer stated.

At that point the video stops recording.

"Omg! Never thought I'd experience racism so close," the eyewitness posted on Facebook.

The eyewitness told Eyewitness News that her 9-year-old daughter was afraid and terrified watching the incident.

She said she had to explain to her daughter what to say and "why these things are happening."

VIDEO: Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
EMBED More News Videos

A parking lot dispute in Santa Monica escalated into racial slurs and a physical confrontation between a man and woman that was captured on video.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismviral videou.s. & worldfast food restaurantmexicanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
NY attorney in 'racist rant' shamed on social media, kicked out of office
Santa Monica parking lot spat escalates into racial rant
RACISM
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
4 arrested in Charlottesville rallies
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa a 'lowlife'
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
More racism
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News