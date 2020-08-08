Society

Monterey County day care provides face shields for kids

A Salinas day care is going the extra mile to help keep kids safe during the pandemic.
SALINAS, Calif. -- A day care in Monterey County is going the extra mile to keep kids safe during the pandemic.

Kathy Allen's Family Daycare in Salinas is implementing new safety protocols, including giving children face shields. Other safety measures include newly installed sanitizing dispensers and daily temperature checks.

The kid's cubbies are also separated, and eating areas are spaced out.

To normalize the shields, the kids personalized them with stickers and art.

