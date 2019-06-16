Society

California food stamp program, CalFresh, expanding to include 200,000 elderly, disabled people

LOS ANGELES -- California's food stamps program is expanding to include 200,000 more people.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced the expansion of CalFresh on Friday.

Under the expansion, 200,000 elderly and disabled people would be eligible for food stamps.

The Calfresh program issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at markets and grocery stores.


Solis is also encouraging everyone who qualifies to take advantage of the program.

"Especially at this point when there's so much fear, especially in the immigrant community, not just Latino, but Asian and others, that are fearful for applying for any social benefit. We know that it's not right. We know that we can't stand by and let people starve," Solis said.

It is free to sign up and get registered. Reps who speak multiple languages are standing by to help answer phones. L.A.'s Department of Public Social Services provides services to about one-third of L.A. County residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfood stampsfoodcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News