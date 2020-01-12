Society

San Diego college student among Canadians, Iranians killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the 176 killed in the deadly Ukrainian airline crash in Iran on Wednesday was a San Diego college student.

Sara Saadat was born in Iran, but moved to Canada. She came to San Diego last fall to study at Alliant International University and was studying to become a clinical psychologist.

She was traveling with her mother and sister Wednesday on Flight 752 when it went down minutes after take-off.

Her close friend, Reyaan Shuiab is heartbroken.

"She was really goofy, she would make me dance in the car and sing along to songs," Shuiab said. "It is something that I think I'm still in denial, overtime I wake up I'm questioning if it really happened."

Shuiab described Sadaat with a "heart full of forgiveness, compassion, full of empathy.

RELATED: Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176

Iranian Armed Forces admitted they had shot down the Boeing 737 by mistake.

That follows a report from U.S. intelligence that determined the plane had been hit by Iran's own anti-aircraft missiles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyukrainestudent diesirancollege studentairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary doorman retiring from Sir Francis Drake Hotel in SF
Man killed by Muni train in SF's Visitacion Valley
NFC Championship Game ticket prices at Levi's Stadium
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for alleged vandalism in Beverly Hills
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Eruption near Manila prompts 'volcanic tsunami' warning
Show More
Survivors of deadly Antioch crash return to site one year later
SF high school robotics team hit twice by thieves before big competition
AccuWeather forecast: Freezing morning temperatures
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
49er Faithful rejoice over Saturday's blowout win over Vikings
More TOP STORIES News