San Diego college student among Canadians, Iranians killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the 176 killed in the deadly Ukrainian airline crash in Iran on Wednesday was a San Diego college student.Sara Saadat was born in Iran, but moved to Canada. She came to San Diego last fall to study at Alliant International University and was studying to become a clinical psychologist.She was traveling with her mother and sister Wednesday on Flight 752 when it went down minutes after take-off.Her close friend, Reyaan Shuiab is heartbroken."She was really goofy, she would make me dance in the car and sing along to songs," Shuiab said. "It is something that I think I'm still in denial, overtime I wake up I'm questioning if it really happened."Shuiab described Sadaat with a "heart full of forgiveness, compassion, full of empathy.Iranian Armed Forces admitted they had shot down the Boeing 737 by mistake.That follows a report from U.S. intelligence that determined the plane had been hit by Iran's own anti-aircraft missiles.