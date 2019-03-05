Stephon Clark

Sacramento police officers won't be charged in shooting death of Stephon Clark

FILE -- Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO -- California's attorney general won't charge two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed an unarmed black man last year.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's announcement Tuesday follows a prosecutor's finding that the two officers broke no laws when they shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

RELATED: 80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet say they mistakenly thought Clark was approaching them with a gun after he ran into his grandparents' backyard as police investigated vandalism.

Investigators found only a cellphone.

Clark's killing prompted intense protests last year in California's capital city and demonstrations nationwide.

RELATED: 2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges

Clark's family and black leaders urged Becerra to reach a different conclusion than the local prosecutor.

That decision this weekend renewed protests and has increased support for changing the state's legal standard for when police can kill.

