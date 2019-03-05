Calif. Attorney General Becerra to announce results of investigation into death of Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to announce the results of an independent criminal investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark.
Last night, police arrested at least 80 protesters, following a march in Sacramento demanding that officers be charged in the death of Stephon Clark.
Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard. The standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.
Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.
On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun. That item turned out to be a cell phone.
