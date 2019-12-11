New class of 10 inducted into California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Only in California will you find a half-pipe on the red carpet with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk showing off the skills that made him famous. The California native hopes his induction into the California Hall of Fame will be a boost to his sport."Showing the positive aspects of (skateboarding). Showing that it can be a big influence on kids' lives, teach them a lot about self-confidence, individuality and carving your own path," says Hawk on the red carpet, before doing his demonstration.RuPaul Andre Charles, better known as just RuPaul says "California is full of trailblazers."Dressed in a white suit, RuPaul is perhaps best known for his wild outfits on his reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race," for which he has received five Primetime Emmy Awards.He was among the 10 trailblazers inducted into the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Each of them were presented with the "Spirit of California" medal by Governor Gavin Newsom. The medal is to honor their "innovative spirit" in their field."It's California," says Governor Newsom. "There is spirit, a pride, they represent the values of the state. Leading in cutting-edge. Doers, not just dreamers."Among the others to walk the red carpet were Comedian George Lopez, the Austrian-born chef Wolfgang Puck and FIFA World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, Brandi Chastain, who grew up in San Jose. She says the honor means a lot coming from her home state."California stands apart in our 50 United States, and to be recognized as somebody who has been influential in this wonderful state is a true honor," says Chastain.This year's inductees also includes writer Maya Angelou, civil rights leader Reverend James Lawson, Jr., Vintner Helen Turley, astrophysicist Dr. France Cordova and author Jeanne Kakasuki Houston. All 10 will be featured in an exhibit at the California Museum that opens on Wednesday.