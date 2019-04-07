car seats

'I always think what if?' A Central California mother credits a car seat safety class for saving her kids' lives

FRESNO, Calif. -- Jessica Martinez is a no-nonsense type of mother.

"See how it doesn't move? You pull on it, and you feed it," she said.

She's gone to several car-seat demonstration classes since her kids were born.

RELATED: New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone

Those lessons saved their lives.

"To me, it is a big deal because I travel a lot. I'm mostly on the road every day," she said.

Jessica recently bought a new car seat for her daughter. But the little girl kept finding ways to slip out of her harness.

RELATED: Mom's image of horrific car accident shows the importance of car seats

Last Saturday, Jessica decided it was best to switch back to the original seat.

"I always think what if? That's exactly what happened that morning, what if?" she said.

As Jessica was nearing the curve on Tozer Road near Avenue 15 that day, she lost control of her van.

Her car rolled into a field and landed on its roof. Her two kids didn't suffer a scratch.

RELATED: Think twice before buying used car seats

"Thank goodness I'm alive, I'm here to tell a story. Hopefully, my story will help someone else," Martinez said.

The national average for car seat misuse is over 70 percent.

Last year, less than a thousand parents in the Valley took advantage of free checkups and classes.

"It's not even should I? It's you have to," she said.

For Jessica, the hours and patience have been well worth the time.

You can schedule a free appointment with a child passenger safety technician at your local CHP office or police agency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnorollover crashparentingsocietyfamilymaderacar seatscrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR SEATS
New Washington law could have some middle school kids in car seats
Earth Day Deal: Target car seat trade-ins
Target giving away coupons for old child car seats
Consumer Catch-up: Car seats break in tests, Walmart launches auto website
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News