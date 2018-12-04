CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --Several off-duty Santa Clara County firefighters are helping brewers with a special batch of beer, which will eventually benefit victims of the deadly Camp Fire.
ABC7 News first reported about the 'Giving Tuesday' effort in November. Breweries across the country were making the same "one" beer in an effort to help the victims of the Butte County fire.
The move has now reached more than 1,000 brewers around the globe.
"We're helping, working with Rock Bottom Brewery and we're going to brew 'Resilience Ale,' which was a beer that originated by Sierra Nevada Brewery," Adam Cosner told ABC7 News.
Cosner is the President of Santa Clara County Firefighters Local 1165.
Activity on-tap for Tuesday was a welcomed change of pace for the group of firefighters. All were assigned to fight the deadly Camp Fire.
"They were right in the middle of it, they saw what happened," Cosner explained. "They saw what these poor people went through, and what this town went through, and they're really excited to be here."
The beer is called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA."
Rock Bottom Brewery in Campbell joins a list of breweries which will ultimately have the beer on tap.
"Obviously, tragedy is never good, but it always brings out the best in everybody and I think that's what you see," Rock Bottom Brewery General Manager, Nathan Konsitzke said. "It's what community's all about."
Proceeds will benefit the very people these firefighters have already worked so hard to help.
"Resilience is what they're showing and what they have to show to get their lives back in together," Cosner said.
The batch will be available on December 28.
