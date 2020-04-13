Carnival Cruise Line cancels all North American sailings through June 26

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line is doubling down on vacation cancellations.
The massively popular cruse line announced Monday that it canceled the following sailings:
- All ships sailings through and including June 26, 2020
- All San Francisco sailings through 2020
- All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020
- All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020
- All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020
"We truly value our guests and appreciate your patience and understanding. To that end, we want to provide flexibility as you think about your future plans. Below are two options for guests whose cruise has been canceled to consider, including a bonus value offer," the cruise line said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming you on board, when the time is right for you."
In order to get your 100 percent refund, visit carnival.com/request-forms/.
If your cruise was six or more days, Carnival will give you a 100 percent credit for a cruise in the future and a $600 onboard credit, or a complete refund.
If your cruise was five days or less, Carnival will give you a 100 percent credit for a cruise in the future and a $300 onboard credit, or a complete refund.
Regardless of the option you select, Carnival is also refunding your taxes, fees and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions, beverage and Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop purchases.
The refund options are available for any guests who canceled their booking on or after March 6, 2020.
