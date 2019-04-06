national day

Celebrate National Twinkie Day

National Twinkie Day is April 6.

On that day in 1930 Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by bakery manager James Dewar.

The name "Twinkie" was inspired by a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes"

Twinkies were originally filled with banana cream but during World War II bananas were rationed, so vanilla cream was substituted.

Twinkies are 68 percent air. The cakes are baked for 12 minutes each, injected with cream and then flipped over so the round bottom is now on top.

Hostess churns out more than 1,000 Twinkies per minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschiller parkhostessbusinessnational daycupcakes
NATIONAL DAY
ABC7 News celebrates National Mac and Cheese Day with blind taste test
Garlic ice-cream and cookies? We put them to the test
It's National Bourbon Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News