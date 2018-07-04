If you think the nation's capital is the best place to let freedom ring this Independence Day, think again.
According to a new report from WalletHub, Washington is the ninth best place to celebrate the Fourth of July. The website ranked 100 cities around the country by examining 19 key factors like fireworks laws, planned firework displays, the average price of wine, walkability and climate.
New York beat out the district for top honors for its attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and weather, though it lost points for its affordability.
Los Angeles claimed second place, followed by Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, Milwaukee and San Diego. Buffalo, New York, rounded out the top 10 behind ninth-place Washington.
For those looking to save money on their holiday plans, Gene Del Vecchio with the University of Southern California School of Business recommended staying close to home and eating cheap (think hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill).
"Partake in free activities: most cities have free parades, free concerts and free fireworks displays. Free is good," he added.
Where to celebrate July 4th: These are the best places to let freedom ring
