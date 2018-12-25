SOCIETY

Celebration of life for former KGO Radio host Ray Taliaferro to be held in SF

A celebration of life of former KGO Radio talk show host Ray Taliaferro will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

A celebration of life of former KGO Radio talk show host Ray Taliaferro will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. The event is open to the public and does not require reservations.

RELATED: Ronn Owens recalls fond memories of former KGO talk radio host Ray Taliaferro

Taliaferro, a former San Francisco Arts Commission president and Commonwealth Club board member, was found dead in a wooded area of Paducah, Kentucky, earlier this month after he went missing in November. Police do not suspect foul play in his death.

Former KGO radio news anchor Rosie Allen will emcee the memorial. Those invited or confirmed to speak include fellow KGO talk show host Ronn Owens, former mayor Willie Brown, former mayor Frank Jordan, former supervisor Angela Alioto, former KPIX TV news anchor Barbara Rogers and former KGO general manager Mickey Luckoff. Taliaferro's sons also are scheduled to speak.

RELATED: Former KGO talk radio host Ray Taliaferro found dead in Kentucky

The Commonwealth Club is located at 110 The Embarcadero.

Taliaferro's family is requesting that donations in his memory be made to the Dementia Society of America.
