SOCIETY

Cheesecake Factory fires two workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

MIAMI (KGO) --
The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement on Twitter saying, "All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate."

RELATED: Pepper sprayed Trump supporter says she was hit with flag poles at protest
EMBED More News Videos

The young woman who was pepper sprayed during an ABC7 News interview says she was targeted again before the protests were over.



Eugenior Joseph tells conservative news site the Daily Wire he was dining with his girlfriend's family on Mother's Day when a group of employees just started clapping and yelling at him because of his MAGA hat. One of the employees gave Joseph intimidating looks, clenching his fists and making hand gestures that appeared to indicate that he was ready to engage in a fistfight, according to the Daily Wire.

"We are very disappointed to learn that two staff members made disparaging remarks about Mr. Joseph's hat that made him and his family feel unwelcome," said the restaurant in a statement.

VIDEO: Parents say Peninsula teen attacked at school for support of Donald Trump
EMBED More News Videos

One Peninsula high school student's support of Donald Trump may have made her a target.



The Cheesecake Factory says an investigation was launched in the incident. "Not all of the information reported by the media accurately portrays what occurred," said the Cheesecake Factory. The statement continues to say, "the situation may have been exacerbated by an all-staff meeting that took place during our shift change between our staff members working the lunch and dinner shifts, which may have been perceived as a crowd gathering near the guests' tables."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheesecakedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprestaurantcustomeremploymentu.s. & worldpoliticsinvestigationMiami
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News