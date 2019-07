CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A dedicated carpool cheater was caught in the act by CHP officers in Contra Costa County.Officers found a slumped over dummy strapped in a seatbelt in the back of a vehicle.CHP officers in Contra Costa County posted the image on Facebook with the message: "Nice try. Wonder what the judge will say?"The driver used the hooded dummy to cruise through carpool lanes for more than two years.The CHP also included #InstantKarma.