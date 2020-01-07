Society

Chris Hemsworth pledges $1M to fight bushfires devastating Australia

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his family pledged $1 million to fight the devastating fires in Australia.

The actor, known for playing Thor in the "Avengers" movies, donated the money to inspire others to help, too, CNN reported.

More than 20 people and about half a billion animals have lost their lives in the fires that have burned through millions of acres of land.

Thousands of homes have also been damaged or destroyed.

Bushfires occur annually in Australia, but severe weather conditions have contributed to a season worse than the region has seen in decades.

And the Australian summer has just begun.

Hemsworth announced his million-dollar pledge on Instagram, where he posted links to organizations and charities working to fight the Australian fires.

