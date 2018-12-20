SOCIETY

87-year-old Texas man with dementia receives thousands of Christmas cards

87-year-old Deer Park man with dementia receives thousands of Christmas cards from people all over the world.

TJ Parker
DEER PARK, Texas --
A community is coming together for a Deer Park man with dementia.

All 87-year-old Billy Bramblett wants this Christmas is as many cards as he can get -- and hundreds of people are coming through with his wish!

"Every year dad would ask me, 'Son, do you think I'll get any cards this year?' He only got two," said Billy's son, Steve Bramblett.

So far, he's received thousands of cards from around the state and even around the world, all thanks to a simple Facebook post made by his daughter-in-law, Susan Bramblett.

Billy has dementia, so Steve and Susan hope this brings him some Christmas cheer.

"Seeing the look on his face when he receives these cards, the love that has been given to him by just the people we don't even know, has been fantastic," says Steve.

Susan made a post requesting the cards on a community Facebook page. She never thought it would spread as far as it did!

"Never in a million years. I cried. I mean, it's just so heartwarming that the communities have been so wonderful," says Susan.

Several area elementary schools and churches have also written and sent cards to Billy.

If you want to send Billy a card, you can send it to the address below and our sister station, KTRK, will pass it on.

T.J. Parker

C/O KTRK-TV

3310 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77005
