City of Fremont to crack down on open house signs

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The housing market is red hot in Fremont and that's caused a brand new problem residents are complaining about.The East Bay Times reports the city council is looking to put new restrictions on open house signs left on street corners by realtors.Residents have been complaining about how many there are, and how long they're left up.City officials may limit them to be up only for a few hours before an open house, and cap the number per street corner.Realtors say they don't think there's a problem, and say Fremont is the only city that's complained about this issue.