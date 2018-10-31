Water woes at a senior living mobile home park in Hayward.A busted water main has left residents at Eden Gardens Estates without water since Sunday, and now the city is stepping in saying the response from the owner has been inadequate.The seniors are now being forced to find unique ways to flush toilets and take showers. Residents at the "Community for Older Persons" are taking back water from the pool to their homes to fill up their toilets.Linda Nardi says she's going to a nearby park or Home Depot to use the bathroom and is frustrated by what she says is a lack of action and communication by management and the owner. She says it took too long for them to provide food and water for residents.Nardi also wants them to provide a place for her to shower"I haven't been able to go to work. I contact my boss and just feel terrible. It's just getting to me," said Nardi.The main water line for the entire mobile home park has a huge hole and to make things more complicated, the gas line sits right on top.Hayward's public information officer Chuck Finnie says the city decided this morning to step in because the response and arrangements for repairs have not been adequate and have taken too long. Finnie says city crews will start work on repairs later today to move the pipelines as necessary and safely restore water flow to the residents. The city will then bill the property owner for the repairs.The owner, Joe Laughlin, spoke to ABC7 News over the phone and says he's doing all he can to get the water line fixed. A part delayed the repair but the hope is it will be completed by Thursday or Friday.The mobile home park provided pizza and drinks on Tuesday and is doing that again today.A few porta-potties were ordered along with more water for residents. Laughlin says there will also be a reduction in rent for December.