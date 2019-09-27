climate change

Cleanup of climate change mural in San Francisco costs nearly $7,000

By Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco city workers have been trying to clean-up a giant mural that was painted on Montgomery Street on Wednesday. That equates to roughly $6,600.

Climate activists painted the mural between Pine and Sacramento Streets during a day-long protest in support of the Green New Deal.

The cleanup is still not complete. Crews plan to continue power washing the street.

The city will try to get the activists to pay for the cleanup, if those responsible can be identified.
