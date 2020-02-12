7 On Your Side

Consumer Reports takes a closer look at arbitration

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2015, Volkswagen publicly admitted to secretly programming some if its diesel engines to cheat emissions tests.

Hundreds of thousands of owners banded together in a group lawsuit, which helped cast a very bright spotlight on this very deceptive behavior.

Experts at Consumer Reports are concerned that this type of accountability may happen less often because many companies are making an easy-to-miss but important change in their sales agreements, called a forced arbitration clause.

Basically, it means you're giving up your right to take a dispute to court. This is a constitutional right, and you're giving it up even before there's a dispute.

Arbitration clauses are typically buried in the fine print of product manuals and websites. Most people don't even realize they're agreeing to them.

The implications for consumers are considerable. Many of the rules in place to ensure fairness in the court system are missing from arbitration. So, for example, arbitrators don't technically have to follow the letter of the law. And if you're not happy with the result, you generally don't have a right to appeal.

Unlike a court of law, which is open and public, arbitration is private, with no public record.

Plus, unlike a court of law, arbitration doesn't allow people to join together to fight back, which happened in the Volkswagen class-action suit.

The concern is that companies are using arbitration to preemptively crush consumer objections to practices that may be unsafe or predatory or even illegal.

Consumer Reports says the best way to protect yourself is to buy from companies that don't make you forfeit your legal rights in advance. The only way to know for sure is to read the fine print ahead of time.

But with forced arbitration clauses spreading throughout the marketplace, you may find you don't have a choice. There may be hope coming from Capitol Hill. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure that would ban forced arbitration. It's now in the Senate.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocourtsocietyconsumer reports7 on your sidelegalconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: JetBlue holds an airfare sale for its 20th birthday, Air Italy going out of business, and more
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
QUICK TIP: 3 new email impostor scams to watch out for
Underage girl starts GoFundMe campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
East Bay girl nearly paralyzed by rare disease released from hospital
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Coronavirus xenophobia in the Bay Area
Man accused of killing Nia Wilson gives bizarre testimony
Berkeley High students protest 'rape culture' on campus
Show More
Samsung unveils new 'physics defying' flip-phone
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety
VIDEO: FedEx driver sees downed American flag, stops to properly fold it
Janet Jackson announces world tour with stop in San Jose
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News