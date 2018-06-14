SOCIETY

Co-workers come together to raise money for man who bikes 2 hours to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-worker raises money to buy car for man who bikes two hours to work. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Rain, sleet or snow, Juan Estrada straps on his safety vest and heads to work.

"I wake up and thank God I get another day of work. That's why I work so hard," he said.

The journey to get from New Caney to Texas Roadhouse in Kingwood, where Estrada is a busser and dishwasher, isn't an easy one.

The route is a little rugged, and the Mongoose bike he rides doesn't have any brakes.

His co-worker, Bianca Ayala, first noticed something was up when she saw him come to work soaked.

"I was like 'Do you do construction work before work or something like that?' And he said 'No, I biked here.'"

From there, Ayala jumped into action to help her co-worker. She snapped a few photos of Estrada, posted on Twitter and over 179,000 retweets later, the donations started rolling in.


More than $10,000 was raised -- which is enough to get him a reliable car and insurance.

"I am very blessed. I really am because without these people doing this for me, I wouldn't be able to get a vehicle," Estrada said.

Ayala is also surprised by the overflow of generosity. She only recognized two of the donors. The rest were complete strangers.

"It got a lot more attention than I thought. A lot more," she said.

Estrada's bike-riding days will soon be over, but he plans to keep his work ethic and grateful spirit.

When asked what he'll do with his new ride, with a smile, he said, "Ride a little bit of air-conditioning on there and take my dog for a ride too."

For more inspiring feel-good stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsdonationstwitterbikesu.s. & worldsocial mediaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News