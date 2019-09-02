Society

'Dedicated & Trusted': Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison in fond farewell

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 family said a fond farewell to a dear friend and colleague today.

Long-time ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison was remembered by those who worked with him and by those who knew him well at a moving memorial at The Commonwealth Club of California Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison

Lorne covered many of the major stories and events in the Bay Area during his 38 years at the station.

He was remembered today as a dedicated professional and trusted colleague and caring member of the community.

Among those who spoke were former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown and former San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas has the full story in the video posted above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoobituaryfuneralwillie brownmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire: A special gift for evacuees, first responders
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speaks out
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Orinda Council, neighbors react to Halloween Airbnb shooting
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
Show More
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
More TOP STORIES News