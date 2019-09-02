'Dedicated & Trusted': Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison in fond farewell

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 family said a fond farewell to a dear friend and colleague today.
Long-time ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison was remembered by those who worked with him and by those who knew him well at a moving memorial at The Commonwealth Club of California Saturday morning.
Lorne covered many of the major stories and events in the Bay Area during his 38 years at the station.
He was remembered today as a dedicated professional and trusted colleague and caring member of the community.
Among those who spoke were former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown and former San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.
ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas has the full story in the video posted above.
