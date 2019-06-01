LGBTQ Pride

Concord holds events to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

LGBTQ Pride flagged raised in Concord, California on Friday, June 1, 2019. (Facebook/City of Concord, California)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Concord is holding events in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

On Friday, Concord city councilmembers raised the Pride Flag at a special ceremony at City Hall.

RELATED: Pride flags raised in Emeryville amid flag dispute in Dublin

Today is Contra Costa County Pride in Concord. There will be a DJ, food, and a kids' area. The event goes from noon until 6 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza.

