Concord holds events to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Concord is holding events in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.
On Friday, Concord city councilmembers raised the Pride Flag at a special ceremony at City Hall.
Today is Contra Costa County Pride in Concord. There will be a DJ, food, and a kids' area. The event goes from noon until 6 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza.
