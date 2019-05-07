Society

Congresswoman Jackie Speier Announces winner of Congressional Art Competition

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Congressional lawmakers across the country are celebrating the nation's best young artists, through a competition called the Congressional Art Competition.

Monday night, Congresswoman Jackie Speier held a reception at the Peninsula Museum of Art in Burlingame to announce the top 3 entries in her district.

The winner is Lily Ren, a student at San Mateo High School. She won for the piece titled "Claws of Ruin". It beat out 50 other entries.

Congress started the Congressional Art Competition in 1982 to encourage middle and high school students to pursue art.

Since then, 650,000 students have participated in the annual contest. Each district winner receives two plane tickets to DC and has his or her artwork displayed at the Capitol for one year.

Representative Mike Thompson selected a finalist from each of the counties he represents. But the district winner is Nalani Marlow from Kelseyville High School in Lake County, with her piece "A Day in the Life."

