Consumer Catch-Up: Phone scam, Comcast outage, IHOP to change its name to IHOB

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Federal Communications Commission warns of phone scam targeting Chinese community
The Federal Communications Commission says it has received numerous consumer complaints about scammers trying to steal money or personal information. The scammers make the phone calls pretending to be Chinese consulate employees. Those with Chinese last names, and other residents living in large Chinese communities, have been targeted. In New York city, more than 30 victims have lost a total of three-million dollars to these phone scams.
If you received a phone scam, you can file a complaint with the Federal Communication Commission.
Comcast's XFINITY is currently experiencing an outage affecting several states
Customers from several states, including California, are experiencing a disruption with their "Business Voice" and "VoiceEdge" services. Affecting landlines throughout the U-S. The outage occurred early Wednesday morning. Comcast says they expect full service to be restored shortly.
Comcast provided this statement to 7 On Your Side:
"We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize. Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."
IHOP to switch the letter "P" to letter "B"
After almost 60 years, the International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, will be dropping the letter "P," and change it to the letter "B." It's unknown what "B" will stand for. The restaurant chain tweeted a video of the switch from IHOP to IHOB. The name change will take effect on June 11th.
