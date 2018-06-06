7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-Up: Phone scam, Comcast outage, IHOP to change its name to IHOB

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the consumer news you need to know for Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Federal Communications Commission warns of phone scam targeting Chinese community

The Federal Communications Commission says it has received numerous consumer complaints about scammers trying to steal money or personal information. The scammers make the phone calls pretending to be Chinese consulate employees. Those with Chinese last names, and other residents living in large Chinese communities, have been targeted. In New York city, more than 30 victims have lost a total of three-million dollars to these phone scams.

If you received a phone scam, you can file a complaint with the Federal Communication Commission.

Comcast's XFINITY is currently experiencing an outage affecting several states

Customers from several states, including California, are experiencing a disruption with their "Business Voice" and "VoiceEdge" services. Affecting landlines throughout the U-S. The outage occurred early Wednesday morning. Comcast says they expect full service to be restored shortly.

Comcast provided this statement to 7 On Your Side:

"We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize. Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."

IHOP to switch the letter "P" to letter "B"

After almost 60 years, the International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, will be dropping the letter "P," and change it to the letter "B." It's unknown what "B" will stand for. The restaurant chain tweeted a video of the switch from IHOP to IHOB. The name change will take effect on June 11th.

Written and produced by Justin Mendoza

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsscamcomcastu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News