Society

Cooking course at San Jose State University teaches football players kitchen skills, nutrition tips

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- College athletes are constantly on the go with demanding schedules. But in the South Bay, one university is preparing its students for success both on and off the field, through some special coursework in the kitchen.

Members of the San Jose State University nutrition department have teamed up with the football team to offer a new program called CHOP, which stands for Cooking Healthy for Optimal Performance.

"We want them to feel really excited and empowered by cooking and being able to take control of their health by being able to take control of what is in their kitchen," said Ashley Reinke-Hawk, a graduate student who is helping to lead the effort.

RELATED: San Jose State University named 'Most Underrated School in US'

Faculty and graduate students have been working over the past year to create a curriculum that is both educational and applicable to college athletes.

"You're not going to get the benefits from your workouts, or the benefits from your training or your practice if you don't fuel them with the proper food," said Laura Alexander, SJSU head football athletic trainer. "A lot of (athletes) know how to go to the fast food place and get as much food as they can, but they don't know what they're putting in their bodies."

CHOP was created after football administrators saw a need for emphasizing the importance of nutrition education and eating right for their student athletes.

"This is something that we've never really got into," said SJSU student athlete Kyle Hoppe, who attended the first session of the program Thursday afternoon. "I personally never really learned anything about cooking... it's all been self-taught."

The introductory menu focused on breakfast, including overnight oats and breakfast burritos.
"We did an egg casserole and we got to put some bell peppers in there... some ham," said SJSU student athlete Tyler Stevens. "It's just better ingredients than I usually do."

RELATED: 14-year-old starts school to teach kids how to cook

These classes offer student athletes the chance to mix, bake, and saute hearty and healthy recipes to fuel their workouts and recovery.

"We're learning about antioxidants and different types of vitamins we need in our body that will help us recover faster and keep us healthy you know," said SJSU student athlete Tyson Parker.

Next week, student athletes will reconvene to learn new recipes for lunch, and then dinner at a later date.

"Our intention here is to start with the football program... but then to be able to offer this out to the other athletic programs at San Jose State and really tailor it to meet the needs of each team," said SJSU nutrition assistant professor Jamie Kubota.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan jose state universitysan joseathleteschopfoodfootballcookingsan jose state spartanshealthy recipesschool athleticssan jose state
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick fired
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Berkeley proposes policy giving renters first dibs on properties for sale
WATCH IN 60: High School closed for chemical test, South Bay coronavirus patient cleared, SFPD investigate auto thefts
SF's Naza Beauty creates inclusive space for protective hair styling
Oakland's McClymonds HS closed for chemical testing
Show More
Recovery mission for missing Palo Alto couple
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Mountain lion that attacked girl euthanized in Santa Clara Co., officials say
Police: Mountain View suspect linked to earlier hostage-taking
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News