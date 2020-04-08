Coronavirus supplies: Santa Clara County businesses, individuals required to report protective equipment

Coronavirus California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Businesses and individuals in Santa Clara County must report large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the county government under a new ordinance issued by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Wednesday.

During the Santa Clara County's daily public health update Public Health Officer Sarah Cody said the department is anticipating a shortfall of protective equipment for medical staff on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In an effort to reduce reliance on state and federal stockpiles and acquisition efforts, county officials announced the ordinance requiring all individuals and businesses to report large stockpiles of PPE to a county website.

"We need to know if we have a lot of something or a shortage of something and we need to know where those somethings are so we are prepared when the need comes to address them appropriately," said Mike Wasserman, District 1 Supervisor, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

High priority items include:

  • Nitrile or vinyl gloves (if more than 5,000 items)
  • N95 masks (if more than 500 items)
  • Surgical or procedure masks (if more than 500 items)
  • Safety goggles (if more than 100 items)
  • Face shields (if more than 100 items)
  • Gallon or larger hand sanitizers that are recognized by the Centers for Disease Control as effective in combating COVID-19 (if more than 10 containers)
  • All ventilators (regardless of condition)

You are asked to complete a one-time inventory survey on Santa Clara County's Public Health website here.

County officials say all information will remain private and not be disclosed to the public.

The survey is available in a number of languages and must be completed by April 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Santa Clara County has the greatest number of cases in the Bay Area with over 1,200 infected and 39 deaths. See the latest numbers here.

