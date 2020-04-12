Coronavirus California

Coronavirus inspired honey bear murals pop up on San Francisco's boarded storefronts

By Lauren Gee

@heidiooo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Streets that used to bumble with people are now empty amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since theshelter-in-place order issued unessential businesses to close mid-March, San Francisco businesses began to temporarily lock-up shop. Owners boarded up their stores to prevent break-ins and the once-bustling streets became eerily vacant.

Over the weekend, pops of yellow, blue and green started popping up, bringing life and color back into the streets. This time, the vibrancy came in forms of "Masked Bears" created by San Francisco-based artist, fnnch.

The coronavirus inspired honey bears wearing face masks or reimagined as bottles of hand-sanitizer, can be seen in San Francisco's Castro, Pacific Heights, Hayes Valley and Fillmore districts.

"These boarded up stores are depressing," fnnch shared in an Instagram post. "I long to sit down in a restaurant again, get my hair cut again, go to the art supply store again. But until that happens, we might as well use these boards as a canvas of art."



"To me, wearing a mask is about caring for others. A mask won't prevent you from getting sick, but if you are sick and don't know it - contagious but not symptomatic - it can help prevent the infection from spreading. We are all in this together, and we need to get out of this together," the post continued.

San Francisco resident Heidi C. took a stroll to find the masked bears and shared her discovery on Fillmore Street.

"There are now 13 different Mask Bears out and about," fnnch added. "If you are feeling cooped up, consider going out for a walk and seeing if you can spot them all!"

