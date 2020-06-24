Coronavirus Crisis: Mask wearing 'purely a public health issue,' not a political one, Dr. Fauci says

California's governor issued a state mandate Thursday requiring all residents to wear a face mask when out in public, something that's received pushback from some politicizing the governor's order.
"Everybody should wear a mask when out public," Fauci said.
Fauci says wearing a mask is society's responsibility to not just protect an individual, but the whole population.
"It should not be a political issue," Fauci said. "It is purely a public health issue."
The federal health expert reiterated masks protect not only yourself, but other vulnerable populations.
When a young person get infected, they could infect someone else, who will then infect a vulnerable person, Fauci said.
During the conversation with the Sacramento press club, Fauci also praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the pandemic, saying he has been "ahead of the curve."
"He's got a really good sense of what to do," Fauci said.
Though communities have begun to open up, Fauci encourages cities and states to begin preparing for a possible surge before it happens.
Dr. Fauci says these next few weeks are crucial.
"I think California is starting to see little bits of surges at the community level as you're opening up," he said. "We've got to get the population to realize we're all in this together."
Showing some optimism, Fauci said the pandemic will eventually come to an end, but not without effort from communities and lawmakers.
"This will end, but it will end because we are doing things to make it end," Fauci said. "It won't end spontaneously."
Despite the toll on the economy and jobs in the U.S., the restrictive things Americans are doing now, will help the country return to "normality," Fauci said.
