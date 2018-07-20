BIRTH

Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chic-fil-A in San Antonio (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A family was in for a surprise as a woman gave birth to her baby in Chick-fil-A.

According to KSAT-TV, the fast food restaurant is the Griffin family's favorite place to eat, but they never thought they would be delivering their baby there. In fact, the parents bought newborn Gracelyn a "Little Nugget" Chick-fil-A onesie three months ago.

Falon Griffin started having intense contractions on Tuesday night, so she and her husband, Robert, headed to the hospital.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar after 20 years

Before heading to the hospital, the couple dropped off their two daughters with a family friend, and the couple stopped by a nearby Chick-fil-A so that Falon could use the restroom.

Although the restaurant was closed, the staff let Falon in. That is when Falon went into labor.

"I'm about to dial 911, I open the door and she's just screaming," Brenda Enriquez, the Chick-fil-A store director, said.

"All I cared about at the end of the day was the baby was breathing, and by the time they (first responders) arrived, she was pink, thankfully for those blankets for keeping her warm," Falon told KSAT-TV.

Robert was able to save little Gracelyn's life as she and her mother were considered high-risk throughout the entire pregnancy.

"I stopped her at her shoulders because I saw what looked to be a white collar around her neck, and it was the cord that had been wrapped around her neck twice," Robert Griffin said.

Falon and her newborn are reported to be doing well in the hospital.

As a reward for her unexpected birth at the establishment, Chick-fil-A has offered the baby food for life and a guaranteed job at 14 years old.

Click here for more stories on babies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychick-fil-ababyrare birthbirthu.s. & worldTexas
BIRTH
Teeny tiny quadruplets headed home for 4th of July
Against all odds: Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him
Baby born in car on way to hospital in Oregon
Dutch court recognizes 3rd gender
More birth
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Bay Bridge parks project officially greenlit, new sketches released
Five 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Weekend Events: Art Critique Comedy Show, Bubble Show
More Society
Top Stories
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Death toll rises to 17 in Missouri tourist boat accident
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
Show More
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Urgent police manhunt continues after bank shooting of 3 workers
About 14 percent of children aged 5-17 reunited, US says
Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' doc
Officials show favor for continuing Stanford racial profiling research in Oakland
More News