SOCIETY

Tennessee couple celebrates 10-year wedding anniversary by visiting Disney World and Disneyland in 1 day

EMBED </>More Videos

One couple traveled from Disney World in Florida to Disneyland in Anaheim in one day to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

By ABC7.com staff
One couple may have just declared themselves the ultimate Disney fans.

Clark and Heather Ensminger of Kingsport, Tennessee went on an epic Disney parks trip on Wednesday, traveling from Disney World in Florida to Disneyland in Anaheim - all in one day.

It was all part of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

They first visited four of the parks at Disney World.

The pair then hopped on a cross-country flight to Southern California, and made it to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Photos from the trip show the couple posing in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World during the day, and taking a selfie before riding the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure at night.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

For more stories about Disney go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneyDisney Worldtheme parkweddingu.s. & worldLos AngelesFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Former Pac Heights resident Ellie Dehn discusses her title roll in SF Opera’s 'Arabella'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Bay Area remembers founder of 'Little Free Library' movement
More Society
Top Stories
Ticket rush: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion
Gunman at large after shots fired at Oakland police officer
Truck slams into high voltage transformer at Milpitas mall
States first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
Little sisters of the poor appear in court
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Show More
Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
What life is like now for man arrested at age 11 for murder
UPS holds one-day hiring blitz in Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm start, cooler ending to weekend
More News