Cousin lends a helping hand in viral engagement photo

At first glance, it looked like the picture perfect newly engaged photo.Jose and Diana-- the happy couple surrounded by balloons and flowers, but if you were to look closely you would notice one thing in the photo just doesn't belong-- Diana's isn't her hand at all, but her cousin Jenna.Jenna explained her new career as a hand stand-in on Twitter writing, "Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done. Jose planned this surprise proposal and couldn't really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion."The story has made them all stars of the Twitterverse-- garnering almost a million likes. Diana just relieved that Jenna exhibited such quick thinking.