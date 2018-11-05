SOCIETY

Cousin lends a helping hand in viral engagement photo

EMBED </>More Videos

At first glance it looked like the picture perfect newly engaged photo. (KGO-TV)

At first glance, it looked like the picture perfect newly engaged photo.

Jose and Diana-- the happy couple surrounded by balloons and flowers, but if you were to look closely you would notice one thing in the photo just doesn't belong-- Diana's isn't her hand at all, but her cousin Jenna.

Jenna explained her new career as a hand stand-in on Twitter writing, "Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done. Jose planned this surprise proposal and couldn't really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion."

The story has made them all stars of the Twitterverse-- garnering almost a million likes. Diana just relieved that Jenna exhibited such quick thinking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviralphotoengagementu.s. & worldtwittersocial media
SOCIETY
San Francisco residents fed up with alleged 911 hang ups
Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect held up in home after assaulting officer in Antioch
Suspect ID'd after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
San Francisco residents fed up with alleged 911 hang ups
SF Property owners pay city $2.25 million for Airbnb scam
Justice Department to monitor San Mateo Co. elections
Show More
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
High school students working polls on Election Day in San Francisco
More News