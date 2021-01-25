California Governor Gavin Newsom expected to lift strict stay-at-home orders, sources say

"Senior officials in the Newsom admin informed us that the Gov will announce tmrw that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state" - @CalRestaurants email to members@GGRASF tells me they hope SF restaurants can resume outdoor dining by the end of the week pic.twitter.com/2KqGZh6rWV — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift California's strict stay-at-home orders he imposed on much of the state in December.In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association say sources tell them that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home orders in all regions of the state on Monday.Golden Gate Restaurant Association President Laurie Thomas says she's "optimistic outdoor dining will resume by the end of the week"When Newsom announced the most recent round of stay-at-home orders, he divided the state into five regions. The new restrictions would be triggered if any region's hospital intensive-care unit available capacity dropped below 15%.The stay-at-home order closed bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, and other personal care services. Private gatherings of any size were prohibited, although enforcement of that has been inconsistent. Restaurants had to shut down in-person dining, even outdoors, but were allowed to continue takeout and delivery.The Bay Area, San Jouaquin Valley and Southern California regions are still under the stay-at-home order, while lockdown orders for Northern California and Sacramento regions were lifted.