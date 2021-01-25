Society

California Governor Gavin Newsom expected to lift strict stay-at-home orders, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift California's strict stay-at-home orders he imposed on much of the state in December.

In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association say sources tell them that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home orders in all regions of the state on Monday.

Golden Gate Restaurant Association President Laurie Thomas says she's "optimistic outdoor dining will resume by the end of the week"

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California

When Newsom announced the most recent round of stay-at-home orders, he divided the state into five regions. The new restrictions would be triggered if any region's hospital intensive-care unit available capacity dropped below 15%.

The stay-at-home order closed bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, and other personal care services. Private gatherings of any size were prohibited, although enforcement of that has been inconsistent. Restaurants had to shut down in-person dining, even outdoors, but were allowed to continue takeout and delivery.

The Bay Area, San Jouaquin Valley and Southern California regions are still under the stay-at-home order, while lockdown orders for Northern California and Sacramento regions were lifted.

Read the full letter from the California Restaurant Association below:

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiastay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area ICU capacity at 23%, exiting stay home order still unclear
Evacuation warnings issued in Santa Cruz Co. ahead of storm
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area this week
Show More
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Trash bin rolls down SoCal street by itself amid gusty winds
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
AccuWeather forecast: Wind Advisory in effect along Bay Area coast
Doctors study CA's COVID variant, fear it will keep mutating
More TOP STORIES News