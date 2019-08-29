Society

Cows, bulls wreaking havoc in South San Jose

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- For the last two months, residents of Silver Lake in South San Jose have been getting nightly visitors from cows and bulls. The animals tear up their lawns, cause traffic problems and leave behind a stinky mess. They want the city to take care of it once and for all.

"We're tired of it, they shouldn't be here. I mean-- they're trespassing, you know," said Brandi Sosa.

Cellphone videos from residents show the cattle hanging out at night or walking around in the afternoon.

"This is our everyday reality now. I don't know what to do with this. I didn't expect this kind of fertilizer," said Madhu Gaur.

Jay Terrado, head of San Jose's Animal Care Services says his team just learned about the situation this week with summer being a very busy season for his units. They are now investigating several properties in the area with cattle on it.

They have asked one particular owner to look into whether it's his cows that are wandering into the neighborhood at night. The owner has been given time to look into the situation or face a fine.

Residents say they need a solution fast or things can start to get dangerous.

"The cow just ran over and I had to apply breaks and I was scared that I don't hit the cow," said Gaur.

Animal Care Services has deployed units to the neighborhood to track down where the animals are coming form. They're asking any residents with more cow sightings to call 408-794-7297.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesouth san josebull on the loosecow on the loosecowanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Custom ring stolen from SF tourists but engagement is on
Wildfire catches 3 structures on fire in Byron
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
Secret Service, police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Fairfield
Homeless structures under BART tracks in Oakland to be removed
Travis Air Force Base says security incident was false alarm
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
Show More
Blood test may one day help doctors diagnose concussions
Summer weather in forecast for Labor Day weekend
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Tesla owners in California now able to buy insurance from the automaker
Settlement tentatively reached in SF Millennium Tower homeowner lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News