Lafayette crosses curator resigns after 8 years of memorializing troops killed in battle

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- The fate of the Lafayette crosses is up in the air, after the man in charge resigned. The crosses were put up in 2006 to honor soldiers who died in Afghanistan and Iraq.
In a letter to our media partner The East Bay Times, the curator says the crosses were supposed to be temporary. He says he's tried over the past eight years to figure out a way to turn the crosses into a real memorial. He says he's sorry for any pain he's caused to the families and soldiers he tried to honor.
