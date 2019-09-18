Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry begin marketing their foundation Eat. Learn. Play.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- TV host and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry is one of the most influential people out there. She is now promoting her foundation, which she shares with her husband Stephen Curry, using a new marketing tool.Over the summer Stephen and Ayesha announced they were starting a new foundation called Eat, Learn, Play to help kids in underserved communities-- primarily in Oakland."There is this huge void and they don't have access to the simple things in life, nutritious foods, great education and a safe place to play and so we said we need to change that," expressed Ayesha.Through that foundation, money is being raised to adequately feed kids, playgrounds are being built and college scholarships are awarded, among other things."I think we are working hard to positively impact as many children as we can, but obviously to do that we need donations because we are a charity," added Curry.Acknowledging that nonprofits can also market themselves, the Curry's turned to the web-hosting company 'GoDaddy,' which launched a new product called Website plus Marketing."We want opportunities to be available to everyone," announced Aman Bhutani, the CEO of GoDaddy during today Entrepreneur Summit."Say you're selling boxes of cookies, we can actually help you list those cookies across Amazon, Etsy, eBay, all in one place," explained Justin Tsai of GoDaddy.The price range for the service is between $10 and $30 a month. And as luck would have it, to help launch this new tool Ayesha Curry revealed the big surprise of the day."Everyone help me welcome my man Stephen Curry," said an enthusiastic Ayesha as she introduced her famous husband. Together at the summit, they announced the foundation would have an auction to raise even more money."Our goal is to join forces, raise awareness and let people know that there are resources out there and the people just need help and that a little bit goes a really, really long way," she said.Her message is everyone starts with a small idea and no one can do it alone.