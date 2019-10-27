Thousand of Bay Area residents in the dark as PG&E outages take effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5648418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bay Area braces for next round of possible PG&E shutoffs (1 of 4) In San Leandro, Patricia Samarin has lived in her home for 15 years. She has never experienced the looming threat of regular blackouts before.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Bay Area residents lost power as PG&E enacted the third Public Safety Power shutoff. The utility company said 940,000 customers are expected to be impacted across 36 counties.Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to start Sunday morning and last through midday Monday.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address lookup tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.According to Contra Costa County officials, a total of 50,937 customers are in the dark. The City of San Jose also confirmed that residents lost power but were working to find out exact numbers.PG&E said power will be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change (earlier or later) depending on weather conditions.The first phase began about 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.The second phase began around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Colusa, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.Phase three will begin at 12 a.m. Sunday, October 27 (Per-PG&E), impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.Phase four took effect 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.Phase five began about 9 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino (north), Siskiyou, and Trinity.Phase six is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.And PG&E is determining whether to do the seventh and final phase which will impact residents of Fresno and Madera County.