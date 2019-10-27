PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Thousand of Bay Area residents in the dark as PG&E outages take effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Bay Area residents lost power as PG&E enacted the third Public Safety Power shutoff. The utility company said 940,000 customers are expected to be impacted across 36 counties.

Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to start Sunday morning and last through midday Monday.

Customers are encouraged to visit its website and use the address lookup tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.

EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area braces for next round of possible PG&E shutoffs (1 of 4)

In San Leandro, Patricia Samarin has lived in her home for 15 years. She has never experienced the looming threat of regular blackouts before.



According to Contra Costa County officials, a total of 50,937 customers are in the dark. The City of San Jose also confirmed that residents lost power but were working to find out exact numbers.

PG&E said power will be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change (earlier or later) depending on weather conditions.

The first phase began about 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.

The second phase began around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Colusa, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.

Phase three will begin at 12 a.m. Sunday, October 27 (Per-PG&E), impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.

Phase four took effect 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.

Phase five began about 9 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino (north), Siskiyou, and Trinity.

Phase six is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.

And PG&E is determining whether to do the seventh and final phase which will impact residents of Fresno and Madera County.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californianapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E power outage timeline
Customers left in the dark as PG&E starts outages
LIST: Schools impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff
Gov. Newsom gets emotional talking PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire causes more evacuations, burns nearly 26,000 acres
MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in a US military raid, sources say
PG&E power outage timeline
Kincade Fire: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to threat from wildfire
Gov. Newsom gets emotional talking PG&E outages, Kincade Fire
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Show More
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Spare the Air Alert
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire, PG&E outages causing issues throughout Bay Area
Insurance companies refusing policies in wildfire areas
Gov. Newsom slams PG&E for mismanagement and greed
More TOP STORIES News